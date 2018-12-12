Leader in Field Sales, and voted Easiest to Use and Best Usability by customers

Field Sales teams nail their targets with Skynamo

Field Sales teams at manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors typically increase customer engagements by up to 3x and sales revenue by up to 20% their first year with Skynamo.

Why Field Sales teams love Skynamo

Skynamo's mobile field sales app is made for mobile sales teams and eliminates admin, so they can engage with more customers and sell more.

Why Sales Managers and Business owners love Skynamo

Skynamo's field sales management software gives managers and business owners an accurate view of sales activity in real-time and delivers valuable insights that drive more effective sales decisions.

Effective Field Sales

Gain valuable sales and business insights via management dashboards and reports.

Easy Field Sales

Built for mobile users to make capturing orders and information easy.

Efficient Field Sales

Submit orders from the field for approval or fulfillment directly into your internal systems.

Field Sales Management software and Mobile Sales app in one

Know what's happening in the field

Skynamo gives managers and business owners a clear view of sales activity and effectiveness in real-time.

Eliminate sales admin and sell more

Skynamo eliminates administrative tasks and minimizes data entry for reps and their managers.

Improve order accuracy

Skynamo gives reps access to accurate product, pricing, inventory and customer information - anytime, anywhere.

Increase cash flow

Skynamo enables reps to submit orders directly for approval or fulfillment from the field or from home for quicker turnaround on orders to payment

Efficient Field Sales: Access accurate product and pricing information - anywhere, anytime.

Skynamo gives sales reps remote access to the latest product, pricing, stock levels and customer information via their mobile device - even offline.

Easy and Effective Field Sales: Eliminate admin and sell smarter

Skynamo eliminates administrative tasks for sales reps, minimizes data entry and provides managers and their teams with a real-time view of sales activity and effectiveness.

Why Skynamo is better for Field Sales than typical CRM software

Mobile first

Unlike applications that simply offer mobile access to their software, Skynamo has been developed specifically as an app for mobile devices, which means a superior experience for mobile users and access to all functionality - even offline.

Seamless ERP Integration

Sales reps have access to accurate customer, pricing, order and stock information on the road with seamless ERP and accounting package integration . Skynamo integrates with all major packages such as Sage, Acumatica, Syspro, Xero, Quickbooks and SAP just to name a few.

Insightful reports

Your sales or sales team need accurate, actual sales to budget information. Let us answer them with Skynamo Analytics! As a manager, it gives you access to an unbelievable amount of solid, concise and usable data, leading to smarter decisions.

Nearly 1,000 manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors across a wide range of industries

Skynamo is making field sales easy, effective and efficient for nearly 10,000 users across a wide range of industries.

  • Food & Beverage

    Food & Beverage

    Our field sales software for the food and beverage industry gives your reps the ability to provide you with vital data, in real-time, about what’s happening in the field.

  • Building & Hardware
  • Wine & Spirits
  • Office Supplies

