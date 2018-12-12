Field Sales teams nail their targets with Skynamo
Field Sales teams at manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors typically increase customer engagements by up to 3x and sales revenue by up to 20% their first year with Skynamo.
Why Field Sales teams love Skynamo
Skynamo's mobile field sales app is made for mobile sales teams and eliminates admin, so they can engage with more customers and sell more.
Why Sales Managers and Business owners love Skynamo
Skynamo's field sales management software gives managers and business owners an accurate view of sales activity in real-time and delivers valuable insights that drive more effective sales decisions.
Effective Field Sales
Gain valuable sales and business insights via management dashboards and reports.
Easy Field Sales
Built for mobile users to make capturing orders and information easy.
Efficient Field Sales
Submit orders from the field for approval or fulfillment directly into your internal systems.
Field Sales Management software and Mobile Sales app in one
Know what's happening in the field
Skynamo gives managers and business owners a clear view of sales activity and effectiveness in real-time.
Eliminate sales admin and sell more
Skynamo eliminates administrative tasks and minimizes data entry for reps and their managers.
Improve order accuracy
Skynamo gives reps access to accurate product, pricing, inventory and customer information - anytime, anywhere.
Increase cash flow
Skynamo enables reps to submit orders directly for approval or fulfillment from the field or from home for quicker turnaround on orders to payment
Efficient Field Sales: Access accurate product and pricing information - anywhere, anytime.
Skynamo gives sales reps remote access to the latest product, pricing, stock levels and customer information via their mobile device - even offline.
Easy and Effective Field Sales: Eliminate admin and sell smarter
Skynamo eliminates administrative tasks for sales reps, minimizes data entry and provides managers and their teams with a real-time view of sales activity and effectiveness.
Why Skynamo is better for Field Sales than typical CRM software
Mobile first
Unlike applications that simply offer mobile access to their software, Skynamo has been developed specifically as an app for mobile devices, which means a superior experience for mobile users and access to all functionality - even offline.
Seamless ERP Integration
Sales reps have access to accurate customer, pricing, order and stock information on the road with seamless ERP and accounting package integration . Skynamo integrates with all major packages such as Sage, Acumatica, Syspro, Xero, Quickbooks and SAP just to name a few.
Insightful reports
Your sales or sales team need accurate, actual sales to budget information. Let us answer them with Skynamo Analytics! As a manager, it gives you access to an unbelievable amount of solid, concise and usable data, leading to smarter decisions.
Nearly 1,000 manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors across a wide range of industries
Skynamo is making field sales easy, effective and efficient for nearly 10,000 users across a wide range of industries.
- Food & Beverage
Food & Beverage
Our field sales software for the food and beverage industry gives your reps the ability to provide you with vital data, in real-time, about what’s happening in the field.
- Building & Hardware
Building & Hardware
Our mobile sales app gives your sales reps information on the top ordered products as well as products your customers have never ordered, these insights give them an edge over your competitors.
- Wine & Spirits
Wine & Spirits
Our mobile sales app enables your reps to place orders for products at multiple prices, including buy one get one free and further discounted rates.
- Office Supplies
Office Supplies
Skynamo Sales App features a product catalogue which enables sales reps to show their customers the latest stationery and supplies in an effective and impressive way.